Supporting the BIG DREAM of reaching THOUSANDS

Great Day! It’s me, Natasha!

I come before you today asking for support as an opportunity has been presented to take the Lord’s transforming power … before thousands!

My dream, you see, is to reach millions of women with the gifts that have been placed within me through education & experience and through my deep, deep times together with the Lord of Heaven’s Armies!

And that’s where you come in!

Together, let’s reach those who are in desperate need of healing & transformation, and let’s lead them to experience wholeness … in soul, body, spirit!

Yes, this so huge, it’s gonna take an entire Team!

I’ll go “out front” and risk it all. And, you? You support me, you encourage me, be here for me, you be “behind-the-scenes” … and together, let’s go and take this mountain! For Jesus! Praise the Lord!

I’m asking you to support this cause, to help open-the-door to reach lost & broken women around the world …

Yes!

Together, let’s bring the greater healing & transformational power of Jesus -- far & wide!

Your partnership with me right now will impact (up to!) thousands of women plus others -- for Jesus! Your prayers and donations WILL change lives, in the mighty name of Jesus!

I am just the tool He has chosen. I’m “on-the-cusp”! And, I sense that he’s ready to explode me onto Television and the broader Entertainment scene, to impact thousands of women with the fiersome & awesome power of Jesus Christ!

First, I need Prayer Partners! ( Lmk if you’re in! I’ll keep you posted in a Private All-Access-Pass Group on Facebook!)

Also, I’m going to need funds! God can! He does & he can!

Here's your opportunity, dear Friend:

Pray, listen & act … and, at the Father’s leading ⇒ Partner with me NOW!!

And together, let’s go bring the healing salve of Jesus to thousands!

This! Is your time to GO BIG! Let's champion Christ to women and … to the Nations!

Sow generously … as he leads. Listen! Feel that nudge? Sow! Sow now … God’s got you …

And, let's do this thing! Together!

Click the link below, choose your option(s) and we’ll see you on the Inside! All-Access-Pass is yours! Transformations will be had, for the Kingdom! What a tremendous adventure we are embarking on … with God!

Thank you for your time, for your powerhouse prayer & for your globally-impactful Kingdom donations!

Bless you!

James 5:16 NLT “... The earnest prayer of a righteous person has great power and produces wonderful results.”

Luke 6:38 NLT "Give and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."



