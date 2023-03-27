Reaching Bottom Rock - Cry For Help

I have never been good at asking people for help, but today I have reached a point where I honestly don't know where else to turn.

I recently lost my job, and since then, life has become extremely difficult. I have struggled to keep up with basic bills and, most painfully, to provide for and take care of my family the way I am supposed to. Every day seems to come with another problem, and I feel like I am sinking deeper and deeper.

The situation at home has also become very difficult. The financial pressure has put tremendous strain on my family and my marriage. My wife has tried to leave twice, and I am afraid of losing the family I have worked so hard to hold together.

Mentally and emotionally, I am exhausted. There are days when I feel completely broken and wonder how much more I can take. I have reached what feels like rock bottom, and I am honestly crying out for help.

I am therefore humbly asking anyone who can help me to please come to my aid. Whether it is financial assistance, help with food or bills, a connection to a job or an opportunity to earn an income, or simply someone willing to stand with me during this difficult season—I will be deeply grateful.

I am not asking because I want to depend on anyone. I am asking because right now I need a hand to help me get back on my feet.

Any amount, no matter how small, would make a difference. And if you are not in a position to help financially, even sharing this message with someone who might be able to help could mean more to me than you know.

I still want to believe that this is a difficult chapter, not the end of my story. I am asking for a little help, a little hope, and an opportunity to rebuild my life and take care of my family again.

To whoever sees this and chooses to stand with me, may God bless you abundantly. I will never take your kindness for granted.