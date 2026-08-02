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RCC Student Facing Unlawful Eviction Needs Help

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byAndre Price

Fundraiser funds will be received by Andre Price

RCC Student Facing Unlawful Eviction Needs Help

Hello. My name is Andre Price. And I am a RCC student at Riverside City College and resident at North District 2 located in Riverside, CA. I have been a resident at North District 2 since August of last year, August 25th, 2025. In late December, specifically Decemeber 24th, Christmas Eve, while heading home to change and see family for the holiday, I was involved in a hydroplane auto mobile accident. I sustained internal and external bleeding, internal and external brusing, I had abdominal wall hematoma, a swollen and sprained ankle and I was sour to the touch. I was temporaraly disabled and was granted accomodations through my schools disability resource center, accomodations included classroom accomodations, a single occupancy room within a 3 bedroom, 2 bath space with shower accessibility, in January 16th, 2026, along with these accomodations included an emotional support animal, that accomodation was approved on February 18th, 2026 and forwarded to UCR. Till this day, my ESA application has gone unprossessed. Despite my hardship and active refovery, the residential manager of North District 2, Esveiri Conchas found me in violation of my housing contract because I failed to meet full time status in the Spring Semester despite being aware of my disability and already being given accomdations which were extended to December 31st, 2026, which started on February 16th, and concluded on June 11th. I was still recovering from my accident, and I had not fully recovered until July 7th, 2026. RCC and UCR agreed that I should be removed from housing, within the coming weeks I received a unlawful detainer, despite my efforts to fight this unjust and unruly move, the judge ruled in favor of UCR and told me I had until August 19th to vacate the space. I had every intention to tell my story with supporting evidence to back up my circumstances, but it was nothing more then a formality to attend that court date. The nature of my eviction per the 3 day notice, was not because of unpaid rent, misconduct, or property damage, but simply because I was not full time during the Spring Semester, not because I had no intention on pursuing my education, but because I was in a accident a month and a half prior to th Spring Semester starting, I was recovering and could not commit to school.


This is not the first time UCR has violated the rughts of the disabled, for back in 2022, they settled with a female student trying to have her emotional support animal, I have provided you a public statement from the Civil Rights Department themselves - https://calcivilrights.ca.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2022/08/2022.08.10-Quinns-Housing-Press-Release.pdf﻿﻿


I have requested more time to relocate, my request have been denied over and over again. I am unemployed and have no savings, money, or immediate advocacy. I have no family that is willing to house me, and sadly, it is the streets or the shelter from here. I have come to accept the fact that I cant rely on RCC or UCR, it is in my opinion they have dicriminated against me, disregarded and disputed my physical condition, and have not acted within my best interest. I have 0 problems at my school, no fights, no misconduct, no flags. I have no criminal background. I am simply a young man trying to recieve my degree and live a honest life. I now come to the community to ask for anything they can give. All proceeds will go to an apartment that I can rent out, I hope to use these donations to cover at least 3 months of rent, move in cost, renters insurance, parking, and security depsoit. I was already housinf hardship prior to attending RCC, and now they have taken away my ability to be housed even though it was at no fault of my own.


Donations are completely voluntary. I understand we are all going through it hard. But anything helps even if its a dollar.


Please do not let RCC and UCR get away with this injustice.

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