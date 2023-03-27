R.B.Angels Digital Graffiti & World Peace

I'm a digital artist and graphic designer, and I'm launching R.B.Angels Digital Graffiti, a pop-up shop where I design graphics for clothing, accessories, home decor, and more through Printify.





For years, I worked full-time cashier jobs as a single mom of two. Now that my kids are grown and my husband and I are empty nesters, I finally have the chance to pursue work I love. I've always wanted to know what's possible if I actually try.





Alongside my shop, I'm also starting R.B.Angels World Peace Project, a charity cause I felt called to create. I'm raising funds to help get both initiatives off the ground and growing. Your support would mean so much as I take this leap into doing what I'm passionate about.





You can find my shop and learn more about the World Peace Project through the links I've included. Thank you for standing with me.