Ravi Medical Emergency

Ravi and Reetu Waiba, a young Nepalese couple who are ministry partners of ours, have an urgent medical need. On April 4th, he had a motorcycle accident while on his way to a home church fellowship. At first, the local doctors diagnosed a broken wrist and some internal injuries. Then, on April 25, the doctors sent him to a regional hospital and determined that Ravi had ruptured a spinal disk and fractured a vertebra in his lower back. The doctors say his MRI shows he needs disk replacement surgery. However, he was sent home since he did not have the money for immediate surgery. While at home he began to feel a little bit better yet his pain level is still significant (6 out of 10) enough to cause limited movement. He wants to be tested and scanned again to verify if he really needs surgery.

We have modified the amount of the gift requested to cover the next step to get the second opinion. Ravi is a man of God with solid faith. He does not want to request funds unless they are absolutely needed.