Ranching Uncanceled Documentary

We are launching an ambitious four-part documentary series expanding on the Ranching Uncanceled project. This series will dive deep into, the history of land rights in New Mexico, and the broader fight to preserve American ranching culture for future generations.





We need your help to make this vision a reality. Bringing a high-caliber multi-part documentary to audiences requires significant resources, and we are raising funds to cover two critical areas:





Production Costs: High-definition multi-camera field production, specialized footage acquisition, audio mixing, color grading, production crew and talent, on-location interviews, historians, and local ranching families.





Marketing & Distribution: Comprehensive promotional campaigns, grassroots community screenings, digital marketing, and multi-platform streaming distribution to ensure this message reaches millions across the nation.





This documentary series is more than a film project—it’s a movement to safeguard Western heritage, educate the public on fundamental rights, and give a powerful voice to those who refuse to be canceled. Every contribution brings us one step closer to getting the full truth onto the screen.





Will you join us in telling this story? Support the Ranching Uncanceled four-part series today and help stand up for the American rancher.