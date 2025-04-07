Help Ramona Official Fund - For Attorney Fees

Contributions towards attorney fees are welcome and deeply appreciated, as we strive to reverse this unjust act.

As a passionate advocate for the First Amendment, I am shocked and saddened to report the recent events that unfolded at SEIU Local 73. The Elected Board voted (29-1) to remove Chicago Republican Committeewoman, Ms. Ramona T. Bonilla-Anaiel, both as an executive board member and as the chief union steward for Chicago Public Schools. The reason being: expressing her political ideology through Pro-Trump posts, a view considered unwelcome within the predominantly Democrat Union.

This move is more than just a board reshuffle—it's an outright violation of our constitutional right to freedom of speech. The First Amendment encourages us to voice our opinions without fear of retaliation, censorship, or legal sanction. The decision taken by SEIU Local 73 undermines the very principles our nation stands for and constitutes a serious civil rights violation.

Moreover, as a fellow Trump-supporting Patriot and First Amendment Freedom Fighter, I find it deeply worrying. The right to articulate one's political stance freely should be non-partisan—it is what shapes our democratic society.

It is as important today as ever to stand together to protect our cherished values. We urge you to support this campaign not merely as an act of solidarity, but as an insistence on maintaining freedom of speech at the heart of our political maze.