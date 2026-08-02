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raising money for my education

GoalFt 2,000,000 HUF
RaisedFt 0 HUF

Fundraiser created byAngelique Mukayezu

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angelique Mukayezu

raising money for my education

Hi everyone,

My name is Ange and I’m writing this because I’m standing right at the finish line of a dream my family and I have worked toward for years, but I’ve hit one final obstacle I can’t cross alone.


I come from a humble, low-income family, where money was always tight, and my family sacrificed so much just to keep me in school. They have put all their faith in me, and my biggest goal in life is to build a successful career so I can lift them out of hardship, take care of them, and never let their sacrifices go in vain. Beyond supporting my family, I want to use my education to drive real change where i will be focusing on agricultural development and food security across Africa, where economic solutions and sustainable systems are desperately needed.

After years of non-stop work and study, I achieved a major milestone, as I was accepted into the Master’s program in AgriFood Economics at the Technical University of Munich starting this October.

I have a full time job and i have been saving every single euro I earned through my job, hence how i managed to cover 80% (€15,904) of my first-year budget entirely on my own, by paying the tuition fee and also putting the required amount in the blocked account.

However, i am stuck and i risk not getting a student visa as the german embassy requires tuition fee for the second semester as well for non-EU students, which is €4,000.


If taking out an education loan were an option, that would have been my very first choice as i cannot legally work a second job with my current contract but i do not have the option for asking for a loan and the tuition fee waiver can only be applied only after the semester starts.


unfortunately I cannot earn €4,000 fast enough before my visa deadline and without this final €4,000 proof of funds, my student visa risks being denied, and I risk losing my spot at TUM after coming so far.


Every single euro raised will go directly into my verified Expatrio blocked account to satisfy the embassy’s visa requirement. As soon as I land in Munich, I will take on a student working position to cover my ongoing living expenses, stay focused on my studies, and send support back home to my family.


If you are able to contribute, even €5 or €10 or if you can share this page with your network, it would mean the world to my family and me.


Why i set up 2M HUF?

TUM Tuition Fee: €4,000 around 1.46M HUF

Payment Processing Fees/contribution to the platform & Initial Moving Cushion: around 540,000 HUF


Thank you for reading my story and for helping me take this last step.

With genuine gratitude,

Ange



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