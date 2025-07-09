RAISING FUNDS TO CONTINUE PROVIDING DISASTER RELIE

Raising funds so I can continue volunteering and providing consumable chainsaw related consumable materials including fuel bar oil replacement chains and a few more saws to help the residents of Menasha,Neenah,Appleton,and surrounding areas in the removal of downed trees, limbs, and debris. I have been providing all of my own consumables and am running out of funds to keep volunteering. There is months worth of work ahead. We have lost some equipment like generators and chainsaws that will need replaced to continue serving the community in this time of tribulation. I have the time to donate i just need access to funding to continue helping.