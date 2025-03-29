Rachel's Mission to Greece

I am being SENT!

I'm so excited to share that I have been blessed with the opportunity to be sent on a mission trip to Athens, Greece, through my church, Northstar. As a recent addition to the Northstar staff, I am so honored to be joining the amazing team heading to Greece at the end of September.

We will be partnering with our church and the Petalouda Educational Center through Hellenic Ministries to work with the Roma community. The Roma community in Athens is misunderstood, judged, and forgotten. A lack of education and social inclusion have led to lack of jobs and income. Many live without running water, power, or permanent home structures. The Petalouda Educational Center believes change is possible in Jesus’ name. This ministry nurtures the Roma community by helping them with things they never thought possible: reading, writing, applying for jobs, learning new skills, and more. Our team will love the children, teens, and adults through educational opportunities, quality time, and this year - a Greek Vacation Bible School!

As I prepare for this mission trip to Athens, I would love for your support in two meaningful ways:

1. Prayer. The most important way you can help is through prayer!

Please pray that God would:

- Keep our team safe in our travels and throughout our mission

- Bless and transform the lives of the Roma community

- Work through our team to serve with compassion and humility

- Provide financially for this trip He is calling me to

2. Give. If you feel led, you can also support this mission financially. Your generosity will help cover travel expenses, accommodations, and the resources needed to serve the community in Athens.

Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and support!