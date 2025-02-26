Cooky's Medical Needs

A beloved nurse, mother, and friend needs our help—and no one deserves it more.





Rachanee "Cooky" Posell loves to help all people. She is a hardworking nurse and mother of two who has dedicated her life to caring for the sick, specializing in caring for the elderly. She is always positive and adds so much light to the world. Cooky and her husband, Jon, reside in Northridge, CA with their two children. They are active members of their community - good people and generous neighbors who spread love to those around them.

Unfortunately, in December of 2024, Cooky was diagnosed with stage-2 breast cancer. This diagnosis has been truly devastating for the entire family. Unfortunately, their insurance doesn’t cover many of her treatments and medical expenses. Cooky has continued to work as a nurse while receiving her cancer treatments. Handling the strenuous effects of these treatments alongside the difficult hours of her job is no easy task, but she has handled it courageously. However, with her quickly heading toward the end of her chemotherapy treatments and facing surgery and a long recovery, she will soon be unable to work for the foreseeable future. This puts the whole family in a difficult situation. Now it is our time to help her and her family.

Your donation will help ease the burden of medical bills, allowing Cooky to focus on healing. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference. Please help us support this brave and beautiful woman and her family!