Love Rachael for EVER

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $550
We are devastated by the unexpected loss of an incredible woman, Rachael K — someone who lived life boldly, loved fiercely, and never missed a chance to crack a sarcastic joke. She was the kind of mom who cheered the loudest, pushed the hardest, and made sure her daughter knew she could do anything.
A single mother with unmatched grit, she poured everything into raising her daughter — not just with love, but with strength, fire, and endless support. Softball was their bond, their tradition, and their joy. From the field to everyday life, she showed her daughter what it meant to be tough, to be passionate, and to never settle for less.
In her honor, we’re creating a fund for her daughter — something that will be held and cherished for her future. This isn’t just financial support — it’s a tribute to a mom who never stopped believing in her daughter’s potential and pushed her every step of the way.
If you knew her, you know she’d roll her eyes at anything too sentimental — but she’d also be the first to say, “Take care of my girl....and remind her, don't suck.”
Thank you for helping us do just that.
So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10 (NIV):
