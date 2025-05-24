Sara's Summer Missions Adventure

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $870
Campaign funds will be received by Angela Queen
Greetings, generous supporters! 🌟 My name is Sara, and I am beyond thrilled to share with you an incredible opportunity that has been presented to me this summer - a 3-week missions training and trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) 🌎. This life-changing experience will not only provide me with invaluable training and experiences, but it will also allow me to serve others and spread the love of God in a unique and meaningful way. 💖
The training will take place in the beautiful mountains of Northern California, where I will learn about evangelism, discipleship, and community development. 🏞️ I will also have the opportunity to serve in local communities, sharing the Gospel and providing aid to those in need. 🌈
But here's the catch - the cost of this amazing experience is $2,000, and I need your help to make it happen! 💸 The funds will cover the cost of the training, airfare, and my passport (which I may need to expedite). 🛫️ Any additional funds raised will go towards incidentals and other expenses. 💰
I am so grateful for any amount you can contribute to help me reach my goal. Your support will not only change my life, but it will also enable me to make a tangible difference in the lives of others. 🌈 Thank you for considering supporting me on this incredible journey! 💕 #MissionsTraining #YWAM #SummerAdventure #ServingOthers
Have an awesome time Sara! What an amazing experience!
