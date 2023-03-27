Pythagorean Arithmosophic Anamnesis Sacred

I'm raising funds to support Pythagorean Arithmosophic Anamnesis, a teaching platform rooted in Pythagorean wisdom. Our work centers on self-remembrance and Isopsephy, the practice of exploring how a person's birth name and birthdate carry patterns that reveal Number as Quality. Through this lens, we help people discern deeper insights about themselves and others, enabling them to live more aligned and archetypally sound lives.





This platform brings together ancient Pythagorean principles with modern teaching methods, creating a space for those seeking to understand the numerical dimensions of identity and purpose.





Thank you for standing with us as we build this resource. A functional, reliable, grammar of Number: Qualitative archetypes and essences of One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine, Ten, (and Eleven).





To learn more, and to see the early meager starting place for this visionary project, visit: PythagoreanAA.com