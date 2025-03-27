Quartzsite Mike Roth Legal Defense Fundraiser

The Mike Roth legal defense fundraiser to protect and defend unalienable rights and save his property from a government land grab.

Whether you love him, hate him, or are indifferent to him, Mike Roth’s property is private… whether you think it’s ugly or not, it is his private property!

The Town of Quartzsite has used the courts to get a court order and they’ve assembled a property invasion team with police, code enforcement, members of Parks and Recreation, the town attorney, private contractors, town owned bulldozers, and dumpsters… and they have closed the road for a full city block so that the public cannot get a close view of what’s happening.

I spoke with the town attorney on site at Roth’s property and he described this court directed action as a “clean and lien.”

The court order says they are to come in and clear everything to bring the property within residential zoning codes… and here’s the kicker… they will charge Roth up to $130,000 for the forced cleanup, seizure, and trashing of his possessions on his private property… in tandem with the up to $130k bill for the forced cleanup they will place a lien against his property.

If he cannot pay the $130k then there will be a certain amount of time before they would sell the property via auction to generate the money to pay the $130k bill to forcibly clean up the property.

Mike Roth has been a freedom, liberty, property rights, and Constitutional activist for decades… he has been a Quartzsite resident since 2007 and he’s worked to expose corruption and un-Constitutional government the entire time.

As such, the local town government representatives who have in one way or another been elected or influencing elections and the direction of the town for almost 10 years hate Mr. Roth and have over the years tried many different ways to cause him grief and hardship… in fact in the 2022 election cycle they prevented him from being on the ballot for town council because at the time he turned in his candidacy paperwork he was a month late on a $57 town of Quartzsite water bill.

The current property invasion, theft, and destruction on his property, in tandem with a bill for the invasion, tied to a lien on his real property looks to be another example of law fare. The town is using the law as a weapon against their political enemy and vocal public dissenter.

Remember too, the US Declaration of Independence clearly delineates the primary goal of government: To protect and defend the unalienable rights of individuals, including but not limited to the unalienable right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness (property/estate).”

The original understanding of “the pursuit of happiness” was quite involved and complete… it included the private property rights and keeping the government from interfering with a person’s ability to use their land to support their family… whether that be resources, like trees and plants for food and shelter, performing a service and building thigs for work, to raiding animals, drilling a well, building a home, a barn, greenhouse, garage, or casita, making clothes, et al… it is YOUR unalienable right to use your land to sustain yourself, and your family… your livelihood, without government interference, intrusion, or confiscation.

The best thing is an unalienable right exists OUTSIDE of government, it comes from the Creator of the universe, and the government is not authorized to pass laws that supersede, diminish, or ignore unalienable rights… but this is what is currently happening to Mike Roth in Quartzsite!

The government of Quartzsite and the La Paz County Courts are superseding, diminishing, and ignoring Mr. Roth’s unalienable private property rights and his unalienable right to the “pursuit of happiness” as was so well established at the nations Foundations.

The government of Quartzsite and the La Paz County Courts are engaging in unconstitutional theft and destruction of property with the end goal of taking his real property… this is called tyranny!

