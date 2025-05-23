Providing pure water worldwide to save lives!

Thank you for considering our mission to save lives worldwide! My name is Jim Duffie, and Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson, and our team at ABLE Foundation bring over sixty years of scientific research, global publications, policy development, leadership, and community engagement to executing our mission. Our objective is use our patented pathogen killing technology, to provide delivery of the safest water possible at your home, at work, and wherever in the world you travel, by joining with partners who share our values and standards. Today, we know the essential value of purified drinking water to promote and protect our health, and having confidence in the safety of every ones' water, is our commitment.

Please pray for, and join with ABLE Foundation to protect the health of families and future generations! Together, we can enhance, or save, millions of lives!