Providing pure water worldwide to save lives!

Goal:

 USD $300,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by James Duffie

Campaign funds will be received by James Duffie

Providing pure water worldwide to save lives!

Thank you for considering our mission to save lives worldwide! My name is Jim Duffie, and Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson, and our team at ABLE Foundation bring over sixty years of scientific research, global publications, policy development, leadership, and community engagement to executing our mission. Our objective is use our patented pathogen killing technology, to provide delivery of the safest water possible at your home, at work, and wherever in the world you travel, by joining with partners who share our values and standards. Today, we know the essential value of purified drinking water to promote and protect our health, and having confidence in the safety of every ones' water, is our commitment. 

Please pray for, and join with ABLE Foundation to protect the health of families and future generations! Together, we can enhance, or save, millions of lives! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Go for it!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo