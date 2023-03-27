Publishing My African Mythology Debut

I'm a first-time author raising funds to publish my debut book, an African mythology fiction that explores my culture and the world before colonialism. I've poured my heart into this story, and it's something I'm truly proud of.





The major challenge I face is lack of required funds to hire an editor and to reach a bigger market. Publishing costs are steep, and without support, my dream won't get off the ground.





This fundraiser would give my work the visibility it needs and help me start my career. Beyond that, I'm committed to using funds raised to help children in my community get a shot at their dreams too. I'll also be donating free copies.





If you love books and want to support a little author with big dreams, your donation would mean so much. Thank you for standing with me.