From My Heart to the World

About My Journey:

I never imagined that one day, I would be in the United States, let alone have the opportunity to publish my book with TBN—one of the largest Christian platforms in the world! I’m Charity Ketu, a 21-year-old from Cameroon, and my journey has been nothing short of a testament to God’s faithfulness. Growing up, I didn’t know I would one day write books, but God had a plan bigger than I could ever see.

I’ve already self-published three books (Never Dimming Light, Change, and God’s Love Language—all available on Amazon). Each one was a step of obedience, but The Power of Prostration is different-- I have the chance to glorify Jesus through this book to a larger audience. This time, I am not self-publishing—God has opened a door for this book to be published through Trilogy Christian Publishing, a branch of TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network).

This is mind-blowing because most authors go through years of rejection before getting a publishing opportunity. Yet, this is my first attempt with this book—and God did His thing! And I would love your support bringing this to life!

What is 'The Power of Prostration' About?

This book is a call to surrender, a call to deeper worship, and a call to yield completely to God. It explores the biblical and spiritual significance of prostration—not just physically but spiritually. Through biblical insights, personal testimonies, and revelation, this book will challenge readers to lay it all down before God and experience Him in a new way. I believe this message will awaken hearts, ignite revival, and deepen intimacy with the Father.

Why Do I Need Your Support?

To publish this book with TBN, I need to raise $5,500 to cover the publishing, editing, and distribution costs. This will allow The Power of Prostration to be printed, distributed to bookstores like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Christian retailers worldwide, and made available in ebook format.

How You Can Help

I believe this is bigger than me—this is about obedience and about getting this message to those who need it.

Here’s how you can be a part of this:

🙏 Pray for this project – That God will use this book for His glory.

📖 Give whatever you can – No amount is too small. Every dollar brings me closer to publishing.

🔄 Share this campaign – Send this to friends, family, church groups—anyone who might want to support this.