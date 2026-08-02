Master Debater Andrew Wilson is confident he’ll emerge victorious in a live debate against Candace Owens over the Charlie Kirk federal narrative and her ongoing investigation challenging that narrative in search of the truth. He believes he can successfully defend what he describes as the “overwhelming evidence” the state has against Tyler Robinson in the death of Charlie Kirk.

This fund exists to help with the emotional, reputational, and ego recovery he’ll “allegedly” need after Candace Owens finishes dismantling his arguments during the live debate. Donations are, of course, intended to support his hypothetical post-debate counseling, confidence restoration, public image repair, and whatever additional therapy might be required after enduring such a thoroughly one-sided intellectual beatdown.





This fund exists to assist with the emotional and reputational recovery needed after Candace Owens finishes dismantling his arguments on live stream.







