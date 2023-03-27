Prudent Child Development Facility Nigeria

Prudent Child Development Facility, operating as RUACH 7 SANCTUARY INTERNATIONAL, is a structured human capital acceleration system designed to serve vulnerable, neglected, and orphaned children across Nigeria's 36 states.





We operate an off-grid, high-density industrial training engine that addresses structural poverty through advanced logical programming, technical mastery, multi-disciplinary professional excellence, and character development. This is not a casual feeding camp or basic daycare, it is a comprehensive system built to transform the children we serve into elite global professionals and highly skilled masters of local commerce.





Your support helps us continue this work and expand our reach to more children who need it most.