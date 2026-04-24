PRS Competition Rifle Fund – Getting Outside Again

I’m raising funds to purchase a quality bolt-action precision rifle and supporting gear for Precision Rifle Series (PRS) competition.

PRS is a long-range precision shooting sport that emphasizes accuracy, marksmanship, and practical field skills under time and positional constraints. My goal is to get a reliable, match-capable rifle so I can train and compete at local and regional matches.

Any support toward the rifle, optics, and necessary accessories is greatly appreciated. Thank you for helping me pursue this competitive shooting discipline and helping a veteran stay active and outside.







