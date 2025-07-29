Help Us Fight for Stability and Peace for Our Boys

Dear friends, family, and brothers and sisters in Christ —

I never imagined I’d be in this position, but I’m humbly asking for your help as we prepare to enter a difficult legal battle to protect the emotional and spiritual well-being of my children.

Recently, we lost a court decision regarding whether our boys should continue homeschooling — a path that has provided them with structure, peace, and the ability to thrive emotionally, academically, and spiritually. Heartbreakingly, my attorney failed to represent our case properly. Critical facts — including details regarding our current homeschool arrangement and the urgent need for a formal custody agreement — were never even brought before the judge. That attorney has since been let go.

We are now seeking a new, competent attorney to file a formal custody petition and advocate for what’s truly in our children’s best interest. This will be a contested custody case, and we’ve been advised that the legal costs could reach $25,000 or more. This is not a quote but an estimation based on similar cases. If by God’s grace the total ends up being less, any remaining funds after the case is resolved will be used exclusively for our boys’ future educational needs — whether continuing our homeschool journey or contributing to a college savings fund.

As a full-time homeschooling mom, I’ve done my best to create a calm, Christ-centered home where my boys can grow in wisdom and strength. But I can’t do this alone. If the Lord puts it on your heart to support us financially or in prayer, it would mean more than I can say.

Your generosity will help:

Retain a family law attorney who will truly represent our children’s needs

Cover court filings, mediation, and legal proceedings

Bring peace and stability to two young boys caught in an emotionally taxing situation

This isn’t about control. It’s about protecting our boys’ peace and honoring their voices. They are under great stress, and I believe it’s my duty to stand up for them with love, courage, and faith.





“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed.” — Proverbs 31:8

Thank you for being part of our support system — through your gifts, your shares, and most of all, your prayers.

With love and deep gratitude,

Chandelle and Harry