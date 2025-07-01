Orthodox Convent Urgently in Need of New Car

The Convent of the Holy Protection, located near Bluffton, Alberta (locally known as St. Mary’s Convent) urgently needs your help. The Convent sisters have just lost their only passenger vehicle on account of mechanical failure. With a growing community of ten sisters and being in a remote, rural location, they are completely dependent on an automobile for their daily sustenance and medical care.

The Convent needs your help in purchasing a replacement vehicle! They are looking for a car that can fit up to seven passengers, accommodate several of the elderly sisters with limited mobility, and handle poor road conditions in winter. Please consider making a donation to assist the sisters with this major purchase! God helping them, the sisters hope to raise $30,000, which is the cost of a used, reliable van with all-wheel drive.

You can learn more about the Convent in the YouTube documentary The Little Convent.

To send donations directly to the sisters via mail or etransfer, please contact them at holy_protection_convent@yahoo.com.



