Protection is love

In the very sad case of Nolan wells and all the backlash that Ashlee Cole, Warren Hudson, Tracestin Shepherd have faced I feel compelled to share. That Protecting and caring for those in need is not just a gentle suggestion in scripture, but a core command that reflects God's heart for justice and compassion.





The Bible continuously calls believers to step up and act as defenders for the vulnerable, declaring in Proverbs 31:8–9, "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy." This isn't merely passive sympathy; it demands active intervention and systemic advocacy.





Furthermore, scripture makes it clear that how we treat the marginalized is a direct reflection of our devotion to God. Psalm 82:3–4 reinforces this duty by commanding us to "Defend the weak and the fatherless; uphold the cause of the poor and the oppressed. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked."





Ultimately, lived faith is measured by this tangible love, as James 1:27 reminds us that religion God accepts as pure and faultless is "to look after orphans and widows in their distress." Protect the helpless, give voice to the silenced, and love actively—because in doing so, we live out the very character of God.



