Help Nicole protect her son

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $125
Campaign funds will be received by Glenn Leyendecker
Nicole is in a battle to protect her son from abuse, and needs help to pay the lawyer. Let's help Nicole meet the lawyer's fee. Due to the sensitivity of the situation, I am not at liberty to share any more information.
All donations welcome! Big or small they all add up.
Above all, please keep Nicole and her son lifted up to the Throne Room of The Most High Yah.
Many prayers for you and your family
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.