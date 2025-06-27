Campaign Image

Help Nicole protect her son

 USD $5,500

 USD $125

Campaign created by Josette Leyendecker

Campaign funds will be received by Glenn Leyendecker

Nicole is in a battle to protect her son from abuse, and needs help to pay the lawyer.  Let's help Nicole meet the lawyer's fee. Due to the sensitivity of the situation, I am not at liberty to share any more information.

All donations welcome!  Big or small they all add up.

Above all, please keep Nicole and her son lifted up to the Throne Room of The Most High Yah.

Harts for Heaven
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Many prayers for you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
19 days ago

