Persecuted Christian legal defense

Over four years ago I was appointed to the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control as a volunteer board member. During this time I served as president of the board for twenty two months, which duties included keeping order and civility in the meetings. In carrying out my duties under the direction of the governing authority of the Parish of Lafayette, (Louisiana has parishes/counties) those who opposed our, (the boards) actions of restricting sexually explicit material from children, sued me personally. The local government I served as a volunteer has denied me any defense in this federal civil rights law suit. I am currently without counsel and means of defending myself. The very government I served, without pay and recompense has now cast me aside in favor of those who support children's access to sexually graphic material which normalizes and even glorifies pediophilia.