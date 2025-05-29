Campaign Image

Persecuted Christian legal defense

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $900

Campaign created by Robert Judge

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Judge

Persecuted Christian legal defense

Over four years ago I was appointed to the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control as a volunteer board member. During this time I served as president of the board for twenty two months, which duties included keeping order and civility in the meetings.  In carrying out my duties under the direction of the governing authority of the Parish of Lafayette, (Louisiana has parishes/counties) those who opposed our, (the boards) actions of restricting sexually explicit material from children, sued me personally.  The local government I served as a volunteer has denied me any defense in this federal civil rights law suit. I am currently without counsel and means of defending myself.  The very government I served, without pay and recompense has now cast me aside in favor of those who support children's access to sexually graphic material which normalizes and even glorifies pediophilia. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Trust God and do good. I hope that you will do well this afternoon at your interview with Carol Ross. Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Phil. 4:6-7

Jennifer Ockmond
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo