Help Katie & Avabella Rebuild After Abuse

Justice for Katherine & Avabella – Help Us Stay Safe

Peace and blessings to you, my name is Katherine Hoskins; I'm a single mother doing my best to rebuild a life of peace and stability for my 16-month-old daughter, Avabella, and I. After escaping a dangerous and emotionally abusive relationship — after being almost killed — we’ve started over in a small town in Montana, where we are finally safe. The journey ahead is hard, and I’m asking for help.

What Happened

My daughter and I left everything behind.

I had to act quickly to protect us after my ex was arrested and charged with felony attempted strangulation — a violent attack that happened in front of our baby.

Since then, I’ve been navigating the trauma, legal battles, and financial stress of raising Avabella alone. But I know in my heart — and based on everything we’ve endured — that I need to do everything in my power to protect her.

Why I’m Asking for Help

I found a part time, minimum wage job to have some income. I'm also searching for remote work so I can be a present mother and care for Avabella. I am an artist, slowly trying to build an online business illustrating and designing — it's not easy, and I’m still learning.

How Your Support Helps

Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

Legal support and court fees

Basic living expenses like food, diapers, and rent

Healthcare, essential documents, and stability for Avabella

Tools to work from home and build a future for us





From My Heart

I know there are so many people in need right now, and it’s not easy to ask for help. But if you’re able to donate, offer prayers or even just share this with others, it would mean the world.

I’m trying my hardest to give Avabella a safe, stable and joyous life.

With a little help, I know we can make it God-willing

Thank you so much for reading, supporting, and caring about our story.

With gratitude,

Katherine