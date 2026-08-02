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🌿 Protect What Cannot Speak Every Life Matters

Goal$2,000,000 ARS
Raised$0 ARS

Fundraiser created byFlorencia Bertranou

🌿 Protect What Cannot Speak Every Life Matters

🌿

Nature cannot speak for itself. But we can choose to listen, care, and take action.

Every tree standing in a forest, every bird flying through the sky, every animal searching for safety, and every plant growing from the earth is part of the living world we all share.

I created this fundraiser because I believe that every living being deserves respect and protection. It is painful to see trees destroyed unnecessarily, birds mistreated, animals suffering, and natural spaces damaged when there are better choices we can make.

I don't want this campaign to be only about raising money.

I want it to be a reminder that compassion can become action.

🌳 Trees and forests provide shelter and support countless forms of life.

🕊️ Birds are an essential part of our ecosystems.

🐾 Animals deserve safety, care, and respect.

🌱 Plants are part of the living systems that sustain our planet.

🌎 Nature is the home we all share.

💚 Where your support can help

Funds raised through this campaign will be used to support efforts that promote the protection and care of trees, plants, birds, animals, and natural spaces, as well as environmental awareness and compassionate action.

I want to be transparent about this journey and share updates about the campaign and how the funds are being used as it develops.

🌱 Every contribution matters

You don't need to make a large donation to make a difference.

A small contribution, multiplied by many compassionate people, can become something meaningful.

And if you cannot donate, that's completely okay.

Sharing this campaign can help just as much. Someone else may see it, connect with its message, and decide to help.

We can choose to plant instead of destroy.

We can choose to help instead of harm.

We can choose compassion instead of indifference.

Because every tree matters.

Every bird matters.

Every animal matters.

Every plant matters.

Every life matters.

🌿 Protect what cannot speak.

🐾 Respect life. All life.

🌎 Because this planet is not only ours. It belongs to all of us.

If this message speaks to your heart, please consider donating or sharing this campaign.

  1. 💚 Thank you for caring.﻿﻿
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