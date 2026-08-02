Prokhor Grows Faster Than His Leg Can Keep Up

Prokhor is fifteen. He grew almost four inches this year, which is normal, and which is also the problem.

Prokhor lost his leg in an accident when he was three years old. He has been walking on a prosthesis ever since - twelve years now - and he is good at it, good enough that people who meet him do not always notice right away. He goes to school in Hallandale Beach, Florida. He argues with his mother about his phone. He is, in every way that matters, an ordinary teenager.

But a prosthetic leg is not a permanent object. The socket - the part that holds the residual limb - is molded to a specific body at a specific size. A growing teenager outgrows it in six to twelve months. When that happens the socket does not simply feel tight. It causes pressure sores and skin breakdown. It changes his gait, which strains his other leg and his back. Eventually it hurts enough that he stops wearing it, and a fifteen-year-old who stops wearing his leg loses more than mobility.

Prokhor needs two prostheses a year. His insurance covers one.

That single sentence has shaped this family's life for years. It is why his mother Elena has been traveling with him to Dallas - because the care and the fitting are there, and because covering the second leg out of pocket means finding thousands of dollars, every year, on top of flights, lodging, and weeks away from work.

What we are doing besides asking

Elena is pursuing every route that does not depend on donations: appealing the insurance limit, applying to foundations that provide prosthetics to children directly, and asking hospitals about financial assistance. Some of it may work. All of it takes months. We will say so honestly either way - and if it works, this fundraiser gets smaller.

In the meantime, his current socket does not fit.

The most useful thing you can do is become a monthly supporter. This is not a one-time emergency. It is a recurring cost that lasts until Prokhor stops growing. Fifty people giving $25 a month covers a leg a year, permanently, without Elena having to come back and ask again every eighteen months.

One-time gifts help too. So does sending this to one person who might.

Prokhor is going to keep growing. That is the good news and the bill at the same time.

Other ways to give, with no platform fees: Zelle to 217-750-2787 (Elena Vorobyeva).

Our family also has a fundraiser running here, where 273 people have already helped: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-provide-a-prosthetic-leg-for-my-sons-bright