Project Bridge Builders

Raised:
USD $5,770
Campaign funds will be received by Bridge Builders
Sometimes the only thing someone needs to keep pushing forward is to know someone is on their team; that's what we are doing. Thank you for joining our family on this mission to invest in precious lives!
Much Love, Trevor and Angela Polder {Bridge Builders}
And they that shall be of thee shall build the waste places: Thou shalt raise up the foundations of many generations; And thou shalt be called, The repairer of the breach, The restorer of paths to dwell in. Isaiah 58:12
“Every Good and Perfect Gift is from above.”
Psalm 91
Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7
Isaiah 41:10
My husband and I would like to pledge a monthly gift to this couple and their precious baby. God is so good and may His love enrich the lives of this family and bless their future baby!
Sylvia for the Lord
Psalm 121:5
Jeremiah 29:11
Philippians 4:19
Psalms 127:3
Psalm 91
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.