Project Bridge Builders

Sometimes the only thing someone needs to keep pushing forward is to know someone is on their team; that's what we are doing. Thank you for joining our family on this mission to invest in precious lives!

Much Love, Trevor and Angela Polder {Bridge Builders}

And they that shall be of thee shall build the waste places: Thou shalt raise up the foundations of many generations; And thou shalt be called, The repairer of the breach, The restorer of paths to dwell in. Isaiah 58:12

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

“Every Good and Perfect Gift is from above.”

Tammy Wright
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ben and Tammy
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Friends of Entheos
$ 350.00 USD
4 months ago

Psalm 91

Ben and Tammy
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Entheos
$ 300.00 USD
5 months ago

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7

Entheos
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Isaiah 41:10

Tammy and Ben
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Tammy Schmidt
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Julie Crisp
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Tammy Schmidt
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Tammy and Ben
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

My husband and I would like to pledge a monthly gift to this couple and their precious baby. God is so good and may His love enrich the lives of this family and bless their future baby!

Layla
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
9 months ago

Sylvia for the Lord

Elohim Shomri God is my protector
$ 2500.00 USD
9 months ago

Psalm 121:5

Entheos
$ 300.00 USD
9 months ago

Jeremiah 29:11

Agape
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

Philippians 4:19

Elohim shomri
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

Psalms 127:3

Entheos
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

Psalm 91

