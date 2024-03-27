Project Bridge Builders

Sometimes the only thing someone needs to keep pushing forward is to know someone is on their team; that's what we are doing. Thank you for joining our family on this mission to invest in precious lives!

Much Love, Trevor and Angela Polder {Bridge Builders}

And they that shall be of thee shall build the waste places: Thou shalt raise up the foundations of many generations; And thou shalt be called, The repairer of the breach, The restorer of paths to dwell in. Isaiah 58:12