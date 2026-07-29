Project Keep Skylah Home

I’m a three‑year CML survivor — I just learned a few weeks ago that I’m undetectable after a brutal fight. During my illness my wife became pregnant against the odds, and our daughter Skylah is our miracle. To give my family a chance to move to the U.S., I was forced to sell my entire music catalog — publishing, masters, and future royalties — and lost my primary income.

Now we urgently need help to pay legal and immigration fees so my wife and Skylah can secure the right to stay. Without these funds they could face deportation and long bans, and I could lose the chance to raise my daughter here. I’ve been doing gig work, but it can’t replace what I lost; mounting debts and housing costs keep me from rebuilding my music career.

Your support will keep our family together, cover essential legal fees, and give me the space to create a new catalog and regain financial stability. Any help is deeply appreciated.



