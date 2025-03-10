Proctors in Canada

Howdy from Carl and Kristen! We hope this letter finds you well, and we hope you can enjoy reading it. We have now been married for 11 months, and it has flown by. It is hard to believe that it has been almost a full year of marriage. This year, we have been living Irwin, MO. It is about 45 minutes north of Joplin, where we go to school at OCC. I (Carl) work for my uncles on their farm in Irwin, and Kristen works at a local machine shop. We commute back and forth to school, so we are definitely staying on our toes. Kristen and I are both enrolled in the "Organizational Leadership" degree program at OCC, and we are on track to graduate in December of 2025. But, as part of our degree, we are required to complete an approved internship. So, we have our internship set up for this summer. What will our internship be, you ask? Great question! We are going to British Columbia, Canada (which is above Washington state U.S.A.). In BC, there is a little church camp called DVM Bible Camp. It is operated by two churches from the area, Coldstream Christian Church and Lumby Church of Christ. The camp is in the mountains in Cherryville. So, this summer Kristen and I will be helping to plan, facilitate, and participate with the different weeks of camp that are scheduled. We will also be working directly with the two previously mentioned churches. Most OCC internships are 8 weeks, but the camp asked if we would be able to stay longer than the normal amount. So Kristen and I will stay and work for 12 weeks. For me (Carl) this camp is a special place. When I was a junior in high school, I had the opportunity to go on a mission trip to DVM Bible Camp and help build a kitchen. The kitchen we built was made to adjoin the 100+ year old log cabin that is the main dining area and lodge at the camp. That week, I watched skilled workers from God's church use their skills and talents to bless a ministry. I worked with electricians, plumbers, and carpenters to make a place to feed kids at a camp. I come from a family of preachers, but that week I learned in a new way what it looks like to serve God outside of preaching or teaching. As I left that week, I distinctly remember having a new perspective on what a life in ministry could look like in my future. Fast forward to today, and I have worked at two different church camps (Camp Allendale and Camp Como) since visiting DVM. I have learned lots at both places, and I wholeheartedly believe in their mission. Growing up, my mom and Granny always told me the same thing before I went to church camp: "Look for someone who needs a friend more than you do." Camps offer opportunities for disconnected kids to make lasting connections. But more importantly, these camps are dedicated to creating an environment for kids to encounter the Lord Jesus. These kids are constantly bombarded with arrays of activities, movies, and posts that are vying for their attention. I believe strongly that camps provide a great opportunity for kids (and adults) to be removed from the relentless barrage of busyness; and that they furnish unique times, places, and avenues to meet God. There are so many voices calling out to these kids and pulling them in a plethora of directions, which makes it all the more important to make sure that they have the chance to hear the voice of truth. One of my favorite passages in Scripture is the burning bush (Exodus 3). At the burning bush, God tells Moses to take off his sandals because he is standing on holy ground. God then proceeds to explain to Moses that He is the God his ancestors Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. He then calls Moses to a special mission of service for His people. In working with DVM Bible Camp this summer, Kristen and I hope to be able to create "holy ground" for these kids to encounter God. We do not know what He has in store for them, but we know that He has a message of truth that he wants them to hear. I know from my own life that special places like this can change lives. My mom was baptized at church camp. My dad returned from "Jonah" season of his life and committed to a life of ministry at camp. Church camp has been an especially pivotal thing in Kristen's story as well. So, as we both prepare for this internship, we would like to ask for your partnership in prayer. DEMOGRAPHICS!!! Please pray that the hearts of these kids would be tender soil that is ready to hear the Word and respond. Please pray that God would use this season in our lives to prepare us for our future life of ministry (whatever it may look like). Aside from that, there is the issue of money. You can stop reading now if you want, I wouldn't blame you. Kristen and I will need $6,000 for the entire summer. This internship is unpaid, so we are having to come up with all of our support. We have already been able to save $2,800 on our own. That means that we are needing to raise $3,200. Whether or not you decide to give, we would like to offer you the opportunity to hear from us this summer if you are interested. We will be sending out a bi-weekly update to any of you who would like to receive it. If you are interested, simply send an email asking to this address: proctorcampsummer25@gmail.com Thank you so much for being a part of our lives, and we hope that you and yours are doing well! God bless!