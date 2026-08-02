Pro White Farm (Agartha)

A fundraiser that is pro white and anti everyone else. I plan on getting a nice big farm in South Africa. We can call it Agartha. So it can accommodate young whites who want to learn how to farm and be racist, while simultaneously operating as a guest farm for whites to come visit from anywhere in the world. A place they can feel safe in South Africa because they will be surrounded by their own people.





I will also use the farm for educational purposes, teaching our people about coin clipping, goblin tunnels, blood libel, open air defecating of jeets and why they are not worthy of getting cow poop unless they pay for it. I will teach the younger why spending any money, time or effort on low iq ooga boogas is a waste of white time and money and why all of our energy should be diverted towards our own exclusively. I will teach them about sand people and how to protect their goats from molestation by said sand people while pointing out the obvious logical flaws in marrying your own cousin. I will shelter dogs from the slanty eyed pet eaters so they can be the white mans best friend rather than a slanty eyed mcpuppy.





So help me raise this money to further the white cause in South Africa by reaching my goal of the completely random and arbitrary amount of R1488000. Any donation over $1000 gets you an automatic agartha pass and you can come stay on the farm for a week to see what your money helped build while basking in white supremacy