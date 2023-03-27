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Prison Christian Ministries - Kenya

Goal$5,000 CAD
Raised$40 CAD

Fundraiser created byDebbie Roy morehouse

Prison Christian Ministries - Kenya

Dear Sir or Madam,

I am writing to share an exciting opportunity that I feel truly blessed to have received. I have been invited to participate in a music ministry mission to Kenya, Africa, with Fredericton-based Prison Christian Ministries, a federally incorporated Canadian registered charitable organization.

It is an honour to have been invited to use music as part of this ministry—to enhance worship, encourage believers, and share the Gospel through song.

Our small mission team of approximately six to eight people is scheduled to leave for Kenya on February 10, 2027. During our time there, we will visit the seven Tabitha Houses established through Prison Christian Ministries, as well as participate in ministry and outreach wherever we are needed.

The Tabitha Houses provide safe, loving homes for children who have been separated from their incarcerated parents. These homes provide children with shelter, food, clothing, education, love, and the stability of a caring environment. What began with the first Tabitha House has now grown to seven homes, touching the lives of many children and families.

Throughout the mission, our team will work alongside the missionaries and local representatives of Prison Christian Ministries. We will spend time with the children, visit prisons, participate in worship and music ministry, and assist wherever our help is most needed.

How Can You Help?

First and foremost, I ask for your prayers—for safe travels, good health, and that our team may be used in a meaningful way to accomplish the work God has placed before us.

I am also responsible for raising the funds necessary for me to participate in this mission. If you feel called to support the work God is doing in Kenya, I would be deeply grateful if you would prayerfully consider making a financial contribution toward my mission expenses.

The funds raised will help cover airfare, transportation, accommodations, living expenses, outreach costs, and other expenses associated with completing this mission.

Every contribution, regardless of the amount, brings me one step closer to being able to serve. Giving a little can mean a lot.

Donations made through Prison Christian Ministries for my mission are eligible for a charitable tax receipt. Donations may be made payable to Prison Christian Ministries, with payment available by cheque, credit card, or cash.

In the event that donations exceed the amount required for my mission, or if circumstances prevent me from participating in the trip, the remaining funds will stay with Prison Christian Ministries and be used to further its work and benefit the children it serves.

The funds required for my plane ticket must be received by October 10, 2026. ($2000.00)

Taking part in this mission is much more than a trip for me. It is an opportunity to serve, to grow in my faith, to share the gift of music, and to be part of the incredible work God is already doing in Kenya.

I look forward to returning home and sharing the experiences, stories, and memories of the people whose lives we have had the privilege of touching—and who, I am certain, will touch ours in return.

Thank you sincerely for considering supporting me through your prayers and/or a financial gift. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated.

God bless you,


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