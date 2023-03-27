Print Books for Personal Growth & Healing

What if the right book reaches someone at exactly the right time?





A teenager seeking direction in life. A woman seeking to make better choices. A man trying to understand his worth without money.





Precious Chiemelie, an author who cares deeply about personal growth and healing, has written a six-book series covering vital topics for teenagers, women, and men. These books tackle themes around life, relationships, personal growth, choices, and self-worth.





While these books are already available in e-copy formats, digital access is a luxury not everyone has. Many readers, especially young people, students, and members of underserved communities, rely on physical books to read, learn, and grow.





We're raising funds to print and distribute hard copies directly to individuals, schools, NGOs, and community centers. We want to ensure financial constraints don't stand between readers and the transformational messages these books offer.





Your support will help us get these books into the hands of those who need them most. Thank you for standing with us.