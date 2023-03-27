Prevent eviction

I'm Brandon, and I'm 24 years old living on my own for the first time. I never expected to be in a position where I would need to ask for help like this, but right now I'm doing everything I can to keep a roof over my head for myself and my cat. My apartment charged unexpected late fees and has already started the eviction process, and the situation has become overwhelming so quickly. Between the rent, the added fees, and the cost of dealing with court, I truly cannot afford to handle this on my own.

The support from this fundraiser will go directly toward covering my rent and late fees so I can stop the eviction process and stay in my home. This would mean safety and stability for both me and my cat during a really difficult and stressful time. If you're able to give, share, or even just offer encouragement, it would mean more than I can say. I'm asking for help to get through this moment and avoid losing our home. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give.