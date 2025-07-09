PRESERVE PENNSYLVANIA MIDWIFERY

For over 300 years, Pennsylvania midwives have served families outside the system.

From the Plain communities to the mountains and cities, midwives—often unlicensed by choice or conviction—have attended births with skill, reverence, and generational wisdom. For thousands of families living in maternity care deserts or choosing faith-based, physiological birth, these midwives are not fringe—they are essential.

But now, that legacy is under threat.

Senate Bill 507, now live in the Pennsylvania legislature, would give the state sweeping authority to criminalize or prohibit any midwife who is not state-licensed, with no grandfathering, no exemption, and no seat at the table for traditional midwifery.

If this bill passes unchecked:

Families in dozens of rural counties will have no birth care within 50–100 miles.

within 50–100 miles. Midwives will be forced to stop attending—or risk prosecution.

The last remaining legal space for autonomous, relational, faith-informed birth in PA will be gone.

This is not fearmongering. It is already happening.

Midwives are being questioned. Parents are being reported. Investigations are increasing. And the door is closing fast.

But we are not sitting back.

We have already brought in some of the nation’s top legal consultants and attorneys in constitutional health freedom and parental rights. We are not reacting. We are mobilizing—with clarity, counsel, and bold strategy.

This campaign will fund:

Intensive legal analysis of SB 507 and related regulatory codes

Drafting of constitutional language, exemptions, and public comment

Attorney-led strategy at the state level—hearings, negotiations, mobilization

A long-term legal and educational infrastructure to defend midwifery for the future

We are not asking for special treatment. We are demanding a voice—in defense of the families who rely on traditional midwifery as their first and only form of maternity care.

This is not just about one law.

It’s about who decides how we are born—and whether midwifery remains a calling or becomes a state-controlled license.

The time is now. The window is short. The threat is real.

But so is the opportunity to take a principled stand—for freedom, for families, and for the ancient path we were called to walk.

Help us hold the line.

Help us secure the seat.

Help us protect midwifery in Pennsylvania—before it’s too late.