Preparing to Care: Member Care Training in Greece

Help Dallas Attend Member Care Training in Greece





I’ve been accepted to attend the Counseling & Member Care Seminar in Greece, October 4–16, 2026! This training will help equip me to support the emotional and spiritual well-being of missionaries and cross-cultural workers as I prayerfully explore serving in member care.





Funds will help cover seminar fees, lodging and meals, airfare, airport transportation, and essential travel expenses.





I’m grateful for your prayers, encouragement, and any financial support as I take this next step in faith.



