Pregnant mom of 2 trying to get home

Hello my name is Jessica, I’m currently 22 weeks pregnant with a baby boy and I have 2 daughters, we moved out to Utah in hopes to better our lives and I could not make it work out here. We live in a camper and have been miserable.. we’re trying to get back to Illinois where we came from before the baby arrives so I can get the help and support I desperately need. I can’t make it work out here, it’s too expensive and lack of child care is extremely difficult as I can’t bring my child with me like I could in Illinois.. anything helps at this point.. thank you