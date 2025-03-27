Providing for the Precises

A dear local St. Louis family was struck by tragedy a few weeks ago when a tornado devastated their house and everything in it, but by the grace of God saved the lives of both parents and their four children. Jessica and Justin Precise live in Wildwood, Missouri with their four wonderful children. On March 14th the tornados that tore across the Midwest ripped up several trees in the wooded area behind them and dropped two of them directly on top of their house. One of these trees that was about four feet in diameter landed on the beds their two young daughters had been sleeping on just moments before. Justin was initially trapped under the tree, but somehow got out. Though, scraped up and initially in a lot of pain, he is safe and a trip to the Emergency Room confirmed there were no further injuries.

For those of you who know the Precise's, you know how incredible their family is and how much they pour into those around them. They are always willing to lend a hand when a friend is in need and now they need us. They lost everything including their home, furniture, cars, all their clothes, their memories and everything it takes to run a home of six people. They are currently securing temporary housing while they get the pieces in place to rebuild their home, which is expected to take about year. That is a long time to be displaced with four children and they will need a great deal of support.

God loves a cheerful giver, so let's help carry this burden so this tragic event can be a testimony to all the love and goodness in this world. I know any amount will help them replace socks, jackets, school supplies, furniture and the countless other items they will need. If you prefer to donate through venmo you can send donations to @LindsCarrington. The important thing is that we step up and wrap our arms around this already busy family. Please keep them in your prayers. Thank you in advance for your generosity and kindness through your prayers and financial gifts.