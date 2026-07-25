Preborn Babies Matter Too

UPDATE! - I AM ALMOST THERE, BUT I NEED YOUR HELP TO FINISH STRONG!





Lord willing and by God's grace, I am heading to Boston, Massachusetts, July 31-August 3, to meet up with hundreds of my brothers and sisters in Christ from around the country to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and contend for the abolition of abortion!





Thank you to all those who have already given - may the Lord bless you in your faithfulness. :) Your generous support is helping to cover my travel, lodging, meals, and ministry expenses while I am in Boston.





BUT! - I still need a little more help from you! Only a couple hundred more to go, and I will have met my goal! :D





I do this because Jesus saved and redeemed a murderer such as I. I do this for my precious baby who is waiting in Jesus' arms to meet me. I do this for the glory of God.





Thank you again for your consideration, and God bless!





If you want to learn more about the Boston Mission, click the link below:

We Will Be Heard — Boston Mission | Abolitionists Rising