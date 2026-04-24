Prayers wanted/ Diagnosed 4cm pancreatic cancer

I am a 60 year old man who was diagnosed with a large malignant cancer of the pancreas. Of course, par for life it came at the worst time for me as I just took out a $11,800 loan for repairs to my home. I am retired Coast Guard on fixed income.

I really would be just fine if anyone who reads this can offer prayers for me while the money will help. I put my faith in Jesus and God. The prayers are needed.

Any money I get will be used to pay back the loan and to help with the cost of things that I am in need of as this progresses such as help around the house and maintaining things which I used to do all myself but, this is rapidly becoming not possible.

Again though prayers are most important! I believe in the power of prayer and it can help me get through this more than any money can.

V/R

John E Callison

GMC USCG Retired