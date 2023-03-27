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Prayers and Aid For Alexandra’s Family

Goal$6,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlexandra Perkins

Prayers and Aid For Alexandra’s Family

I honestly don’t even know where to begin anymore.


On top of everything we have already been facing with my husband’s employment, our mounting bills, the possibility of our newborn son facing a medical diagnosis, and trying to keep our family of five afloat… today something else happened.


My husband is currently stranded on the side of the road because a brand-new Rough Country upper control arm and ball joint has failed for the SECOND time in just two months.


This isn’t just an inconvenience for us.


This is our ONLY vehicle. Our only transportation. And right now, it is also the vehicle my husband relies on to do Spark deliveries to help us literally make ends meet.


We received an email this morning telling us that we need to make a significant payment toward our rent or we are going to be facing eviction. We were already trying to figure out how we were going to make that happen…


And then this.


I feel completely and utterly defeated.


I’m trying to hold everything together for my children while also waiting to hear from our son’s surgical team next week. We are waiting to find out what comes next medically, and now we are dealing with a vehicle that we desperately depend on just to survive financially.


I truly don’t know what to do anymore.


I don’t know what God’s plan is in all of this. I’m trying so hard to have faith that somehow, some way, we will get through this. But right now, it feels like we are standing at the very bottom of a mountain, and the top feels impossibly far away. 💔


We aren’t asking for luxury.


We aren’t asking for anything extravagant.


We are asking for help staying afloat.


If you are able to donate, even a few dollars would mean more to our family than I could ever put into words. If you can’t donate, PLEASE share, repost, tag someone, or simply help us get this fundraiser in front of more people.


Every share could potentially reach someone who can help.


We are trying to keep a roof over our children’s heads, keep our only vehicle on the road, get through our son’s upcoming medical appointments, and somehow keep putting one foot in front of the other.


We are truly at the bottom right now.


But we’re still fighting.


We’re still praying.


And we’re still hoping that someone, somewhere, will help us find our way back up. ❤️‍🩹


Thank you to every single person who has donated, shared, checked on us, prayed for us, or simply taken the time to read our story.


We appreciate you more than you know. 🙏🏼❤️

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