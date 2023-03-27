Pour Publishing: A Christian Publishing Company

Hello! My name is Gabby :)





I'm raising funds to establish a Christian-centered publishing company, Pour Publishing, dedicated to creating and publishing literature and media that reflects biblical values and the love of Christ through poetry, devotionals, books, and bibles. Eventually, my heart's desire is to create a space where Christian writers and creatives can bring their God-given stories, messages, and gifts to life and make them accessible to others.





God has placed a vision on my heart to create this publishing company to bring glory and honor to Him (Habakkuk 2:2). I do not see this simply as starting a business, I see it as obedience to what God has called me to do. This is God's company and I am just a vessel for what He has given me to manage (1 Corinthians 4:2). Scripture reminds us our gifts and abilities can be used to serve others, and I want this company to be an extension of that (1 Peter 4:10).





I have such a passion for writing. The name "Pour" was pressed on my heart by the Lord as He reminded me that words pour out of me when I write, especially for Him. He has provided beautiful scripture to remind me of His support and encouragement to take this step of faith (Joel 2:28-29; Romans 5:5; Isaiah 44:3; Psalms 62:8; Ephesians 1:6).





Your support means so much in the establishment of this vision. If you are unable to give financially, prayer and sharing this campaign are equally meaningful to me.





Thank you, thank you, thank you,





"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace."

Numbers 6:24-26 ESV





Pour Publishing

Pouring truth. Sparking faith. Touching hearts.