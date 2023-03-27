GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Pour Publishing: A Christian Publishing Company

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGabrielle Alcantar

Pour Publishing: A Christian Publishing Company

Hello! My name is Gabby :)


I'm raising funds to establish a Christian-centered publishing company, Pour Publishing, dedicated to creating and publishing literature and media that reflects biblical values and the love of Christ through poetry, devotionals, books, and bibles. Eventually, my heart's desire is to create a space where Christian writers and creatives can bring their God-given stories, messages, and gifts to life and make them accessible to others.


God has placed a vision on my heart to create this publishing company to bring glory and honor to Him (Habakkuk 2:2). I do not see this simply as starting a business, I see it as obedience to what God has called me to do. This is God's company and I am just a vessel for what He has given me to manage (1 Corinthians 4:2). Scripture reminds us our gifts and abilities can be used to serve others, and I want this company to be an extension of that (1 Peter 4:10).


I have such a passion for writing. The name "Pour" was pressed on my heart by the Lord as He reminded me that words pour out of me when I write, especially for Him. He has provided beautiful scripture to remind me of His support and encouragement to take this step of faith (Joel 2:28-29; Romans 5:5; Isaiah 44:3; Psalms 62:8; Ephesians 1:6).


Your support means so much in the establishment of this vision. If you are unable to give financially, prayer and sharing this campaign are equally meaningful to me.


Thank you, thank you, thank you,


"The Lord  bless you and keep you; the Lord  make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord  lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace."

Numbers 6:24-26 ESV


Pour Publishing

Pouring truth. Sparking faith. Touching hearts.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,752 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve