Potato Farm, 🥔 To change lives.

I'm raising funds to start a potato project on 1000 hectares of our farm. This project will generate profit and help secure food for our family, while building a legacy we're proud of.





Beyond the farm itself, we're setting up a trust fund to support vulnerable and marginalized people in our rural community, especially children living with disabilities. Through this fund, we want to help them access education and improve their livelihoods. One of our objectives is also to help the government in reaching their vision 2030 goal, by creating jobs and food security and to reduce the higher import rate of potatoes.





Your support will help us launch this project and create real opportunity for the people around us.