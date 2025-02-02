Campaign Image

Political Prisoner Relief

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Nan Mull

Campaign funds will be received by Clayton Mullins

Political Prisoner Relief

Served in federal prison due to political weaponization from DOJ. 

Thank you for your assistance.

Proud USA patriot and Christian warrior.  

Jake Lang
$ 1000.00 USD
33 minutes ago

Welcome home brother!! God bless!

