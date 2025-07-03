Giving back happy childhood to kids

**A Journey from the Heart**

I was deeply moved by the stories of children affected by war. I wanted to find a way to support them in a meaningful way. Thankfully, I found an organization (Solid Rock Mission) that gave me the opportunity to do just that.

I found purpose in volunteering at children’s camps. It’s more than providing aid; it’s about rebuilding trust and offering comfort.

The kids at these camps find joy in the simple but powerful moments—building friendships, sharing laughter through team sports and water games, and feeling the love that comes from being surrounded by people who care and show up.

That’s where you come in.

Every donation sends a powerful message: “I see you.” It brings warmth and hope where it’s needed most.

Let’s unite to protect childhood in the face of adversity. Whether by giving or simply sharing this cause, your support makes a meaningful difference.

