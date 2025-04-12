Campaign Image

Goal:

 DOP RD$200,000

Raised:

 DOP RD$1,251

Campaign created by Hector Montaño

Raise funds to help families affected by the nightclub tragedy

Hello, my name is Hector. I'm raising funds to help my community after a devastating tragedy. On a fateful night, a displacement of the roof in a popular nightclub in the city center resulted in the loss of over 200 precious lives. Many families have been left grieving and in need of support. My goal is to raise 200,000 DOP to provide assistance to these families, allowing them to say a dignified goodbye to their loved ones. Your contribution, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected. Let's come together to support our community in this difficult time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
RD$ 317.00 DOP
52 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
RD$ 317.00 DOP
1 hour ago

jah blessings

eter soul
RD$ 317.00 DOP
1 hour ago

"Every man shall give as he is able, according to the blessing of the LORD your God which He has given you."

paul tompson
RD$ 300.00 DOP
1 hour ago

ayuda para los hermanos dominicanos

