Raise funds to help families affected by the nightclub tragedy

Hello, my name is Hector. I'm raising funds to help my community after a devastating tragedy. On a fateful night, a displacement of the roof in a popular nightclub in the city center resulted in the loss of over 200 precious lives. Many families have been left grieving and in need of support. My goal is to raise 200,000 DOP to provide assistance to these families, allowing them to say a dignified goodbye to their loved ones. Your contribution, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected. Let's come together to support our community in this difficult time.