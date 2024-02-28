Please help rebuild my uncle's home

Hi, my name is Solange Brito Bugueño



I started this fundraiser to rebuild my uncle's home.



My 84 year old uncle, Jose, lost everything. His house burned to the ground on Friday, February 2nd in Viña del Mar, Chile.

He lost his home, car, possessions and most importantly, his beloved pets. Jose is lucky to be alive and for that we are thankful.



The fires caused widespread devastation in Villa Independencia, el Olivar, Quilpue and other neighborhoods. Over 100 people have died,

many are still missing, and thousands are now homeless. With his pension, it will be impossible for my uncle to rebuild his home and

return to a normal life all by himself, This is why I am humbly asking for your help. Please donate whatever amount you are comfortable

with. Every little bit is welcome.



Thank you for your kind assistance

Sole







Mi tio Jose Bugueño de 84 años perdio todo en los incendios oocurridos el 2 de Febrero 2024 en Viña del Mar, Chile. Perdio su casa,

su auto y lo mas importante, perdio a sus amadas mascotas. Mi tio es un afortunado por estar vivo y nosotros como familia estamos muy

agradecidos por eso.



El fuego causo una devastacion total en el sector de Villa Independencia, El Olivar, Quilpue y otros barrios. Hasta el momento van mas

de 130 personas fallecidas y muchas que aun estan desaparecidas, y miles sin hogar.



Con la jubilacion (pension de vejez) de mi tio es imposible volver a construir su hogar y retornar a su vida anterior.

Por lo anterior es que solicito humildemente la ayuda de Ustedes para reunir dinero y poder construir una casa para mi tio donde pueda

vivir los ultimos anos de vida que le quedan.





