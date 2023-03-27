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Please We Need Our Car !!

Goal$4,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byFaey Oliver

Please We Need Our Car !!

Hello. I Am A Mother Of A Little Girl . I’ve Been Struggling Financially For Almost 2 Years Now And I Have Nowhere Else To Get Help .. My Daughter’s Dad Is No Help .. And All I Really Ask Is Help Getting A New Car Or Fixing The Old One That We Have Because It’s Just Gradually Getting Worse But I Have No Choice But To Drive It .. It’s Our Only Way To Get Around And Survive … I Work About A 25-30min Drive But Due To My Car Going Limp Mode Having Electricity Issues It Will Not Drive Over 45mph it Takes An Hour To Get To Work Now And Because The Electricity Started Messing Up My Car AC Is Not Working And All My Windows Stopped Working Within The Same Weeks ..


But Unfortunately Because Of My Travel And Childcare Issues My Hours Have Been Reduced Because They Dont Have Faith I Can Get There Which Is Crazy And Not Fair .. I’ve Argued That A Decision Like That Shouldn’t Affect My Hours Because Obviously I Need The Hours To Fix The Car In The First Place …. I Only make $250 In A Bi Weekly Period And It’s Giving Severe Depression Because I Cant Even Save Anything …


By the Time Monday Comes All My Bills Have Taken The $250 And Im Stuck Trying To Borrow Or Donate Plasma Just To Get To Work … Its An Endless Cycle That I Would Really Appreciate Ending !!


… Lol Plz Help !

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